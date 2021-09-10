Monero Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $250.42 or 0.00553138 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $214.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,990,569 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

