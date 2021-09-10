Monetha (MTH) One Day Volume Hits $473,326.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $473,326.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monetha has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

