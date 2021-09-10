Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 78.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $354,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

