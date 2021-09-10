Monolith (TKN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Monolith has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars.

