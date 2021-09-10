Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Down 2.8%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 14,610 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

