Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $384.36. 7,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,583. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

