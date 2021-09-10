Moonriver Price Up 132.6% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $508.60 million and approximately $94.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 132.6% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $339.07 or 0.00750771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00123675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,090.48 or 0.99841043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.66 or 0.07162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.99 or 0.00805951 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

