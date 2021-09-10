MoonSwap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $129,314.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $129,314.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.00387926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

