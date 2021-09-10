Morgan Stanley Acquires 46,671 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $25.14 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.