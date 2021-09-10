Morgan Stanley Acquires 72,067 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of City Office REIT worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in City Office REIT by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE CIO opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.