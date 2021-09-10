Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. Laureate Education has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.40.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Laureate Education by 88.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

