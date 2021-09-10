Morgan Stanley Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $316.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.15.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.