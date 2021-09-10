Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of SuRo Capital worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

SSSS opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 70.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,111.11%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

