Morgan Stanley Buys 309,162 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.