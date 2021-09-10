Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Flushing Financial worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $689.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 in the last ninety days. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

