Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,253,889 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXN opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

