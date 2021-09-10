Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCBS opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

