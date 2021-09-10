Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNSL. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

CNSL stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

