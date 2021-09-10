Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAPT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $116,276 and have sold 87,174 shares valued at $2,762,346. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

