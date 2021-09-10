Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Peabody Energy worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

