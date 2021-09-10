Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHN. UBS Group AG grew its position in The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in The China Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

CHN stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The China Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

