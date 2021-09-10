Morgan Stanley Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $581.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

