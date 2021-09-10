Morgan Stanley Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 552,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

JQUA stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

