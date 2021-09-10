Morgan Stanley Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 90,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

NYSE SNR opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

