Morgan Stanley Has $1.25 Million Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,321 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

