Morgan Stanley Has $1.32 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,030,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,987 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $26.43 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.