Morgan Stanley Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 69.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $27.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

