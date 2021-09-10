Morgan Stanley Has $1.33 Million Stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.24% of Evoke Pharma worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.07 on Friday. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

