Morgan Stanley Has $1.33 Million Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,718 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

PPC stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

