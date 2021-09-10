Morgan Stanley Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

