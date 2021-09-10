Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 655.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYRA opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

