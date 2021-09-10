Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 533.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Westwater Resources worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westwater Resources by 65.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 87.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $3.71 on Friday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.