Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EDVMF. Barclays started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.