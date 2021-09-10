Morgan Stanley Invests $1.28 Million in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

