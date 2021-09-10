Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Sequans Communications worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.82. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

