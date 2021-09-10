Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 94.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.