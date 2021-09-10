Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 684,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.81% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cemtrex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Cemtrex Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

