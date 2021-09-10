Morgan Stanley Purchases 13,133 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 4,264.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

