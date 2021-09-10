Morgan Stanley Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $219.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of GPN opened at $172.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

