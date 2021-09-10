Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Vera Bradley worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.