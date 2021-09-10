Morgan Stanley Sells 10,505 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VMM stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.