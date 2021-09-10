Morgan Stanley Sells 16,005 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Cutera worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 126.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,778,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 16.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.83 million, a PE ratio of 143.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

