Morgan Stanley Sells 16,352 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after buying an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

