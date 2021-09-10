Morgan Stanley Sells 174,304 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Regis worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Regis by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Regis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regis by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE RGS opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $177.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.84. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

