Morgan Stanley Sells 1,937,492 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of LexinFintech worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

LX stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

