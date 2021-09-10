Morgan Stanley Sells 210,897 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.79. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

