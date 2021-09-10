Morgan Stanley Sells 298,344 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 298,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Kamada worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kamada by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.25 on Friday. Kamada Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

