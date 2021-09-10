Morgan Stanley Sells 61,099 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 61,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 23.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

