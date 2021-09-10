Morgan Stanley Sells 7,197 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $164,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMNB opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

