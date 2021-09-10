Morgan Stanley Sells 88,979 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 88,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of DHT worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 573.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in DHT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 297,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

